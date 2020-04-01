Urgent call for cruise passengers to get tested

Durban - The National Department of Health is calling on potentially more than 6000 people who travelled on two separate cruises aboard the MSC Orchestra - from Durban to Mozambique on February 28 and March 13 - to go to their local hospitals to get tested for the coronavirus. Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said that two passengers had tested positive for Covid-19. One passenger who travelled on the cruise from February 28 to March 2, was from the Free State, while the other passenger who travelled on March 13 to 16, was from KwaZulu-Natal. Mkhize said the department had already received a contact list of all passengers from both cruises to begin tracing them. However, to assist the department, Mkhize called on all the passengers, especially those who might have had symptoms or were still displaying symptoms of the virus to go to their nearest hospitals.

“Even if they no longer have symptoms or may not have had any infection, they must still present themselves for testing. They must be made aware that one of the passengers on their cruise did test positive, and they need to approach a government medical institute or their medical doctor to be screened.”

After the first patient tested positive - the passenger who was on the cruise on March 13 - the department made contact with the MSC cruise liner, which was ensuring that all passengers and crew members were informed.

Mkhize was at Durban Port on Tuesday as the Queen Mary 2 docked, after lying at anchor since last Friday.

The luxury cruise liner was awaiting approval to dock in Durban.

The six South Africans who were on the vessel were tested for Covid-19 and their results were negative. However, they will be kept in quarantine for the next 14 days while awaiting their results from a second test that was administered on Tuesday.

They appeared in good spirits, waving to Mkhize, KZN health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu and Premier Sihle Zikalala as they disembarked and made their way to the on-site testing area that was set up at the port.

The vessel will refuel and restock supplies before setting sail for Southampton in the UK.

The ship’s line, Cunard, announced earlier this month that it had ended its three international voyages early in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

There are 1215 crew and 264 passengers presently on board.

The vessel was already on her way to South Africa when the South African government imposed a ban on cruise ships entering local ports from March 18. The regulations prohibit any disembarkations apart from returning South African citizens or permanent residents, and prohibit embarkations unless they are for departing foreign nationals.

The Mercury