Urgent call for improved water management skills to combat infrastructure issues in KZN

Infrastructure experts are calling for a concerted effort to enhance the skills of water management professionals to effectively address the pressing water challenges affecting the province. David Leukes, president of Consulting Engineers South Africa (Cesa), made this urgent appeal during a gathering of professionals in uMhlanga yesterday.

The event focused on infrastructure issues and the necessity of building resilience against climate-related challenges. “The success of our vision hinges on our people. We must invest in skills!” Leukes said, as attendees engaged under the theme, “Collaborating for the Future We Want: Mobilising for Sustainable Development”. Leukes highlighted the critical need for resilient infrastructure in ­KwaZulu-Natal, which has suffered extensive damage from floods, resulting in water outages that frustrate residents.

“The recurring floods over the past several years have underscored the need for a more proactive and resilient approach to infrastructure maintenance – one that is embedded within a comprehensive lifecycle framework,” he explained. He said ageing infrastructure and inadequate upkeep have significantly increased vulnerability across critical systems such as roads, bridges, and stormwater drainage. Many of these systems were originally designed for historical weather patterns and are now overwhelmed by the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events exacerbated by climate change.

“It seems that we, as a nation, including here in KZN, are still struggling to gain control over the situation and to implement effective measures that can minimise the impact of these floods,” he added. “For instance, deferred maintenance has left culverts clogged with debris and pavements eroded by water infiltration, leading to potholes and even structural failures during heavy rains. Low-lying bridges, particularly in Pinetown, have proven especially vulnerable during flash floods due to outdated designs that cannot manage increased water volumes.” Addressing KwaZulu-Natal’s ageing water infrastructure requires a concerted effort to enhance the skills of water management professionals. “The province faces significant challenges with water losses due to leaks, inefficient treatment processes, and inadequate distribution networks.

This situation demands specialised training in leak detection and repair, optimisation of treatment processes, and the implementation of smart technologies for water management. “In addition to investing in new infrastructure, upskilling the workforce is essential to ensure the sustainable and efficient management of water resources. Investing in skills is vital to building a workforce ready for future challenges. The future of infrastructure hinges on balancing technical and human-centred skills,” Leukes emphasised. Cesa KZN Branch chairperson Sagren Narasimulu said the province faces significant infrastructure challenges that demand proper expertise.