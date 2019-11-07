Urgent call for Msunduzi Municipality valuations roll review









File Photo: IOL Durban - Opposition parties in the Msunduzi Municipality have called for an urgent review of the valuations roll after a flood of objections. About 4 000 objections have been filed by residents who believe the 2019 valuations roll had incorrectly valued their homes. In some cases, rates have been increased by nearly 300%. At least two parties have filed a motion with the office of the Speaker to have the use of the current valuations roll halted until all objections and other problems are addressed and for the council to use the old roll as the base for rates charges. “The valuation roll is guided by regulations and one of those is that it cannot increase by more than 39%. For instance, if you were paying R100 for rates you cannot suddenly be charged R140 for your rates. The 2019 valuations roll violates this regulation as in some cases the increase has been around 300%,” said DA councillor Sibongiseni Majola. “The valuations roll has faced an unprecedented situation with about 4 000 objections lodged against it. This means that it has no credibility and is unreliable. This therefore undermines even the municipal budget because we have included in the budget how much revenue will be generated from rates,” Majola said.

He said they had filed a member’s motion that the municipality should suspend the use of the current valuations roll and instead revert to the 2010 roll and just add the 6% tariff increase that had already been approved while the municipality addressed the objections it had received.

ACDP councillor Rienus Niemand said they wanted the use of the current valuations roll to be halted while the council investigated why there were so many complaints lodged against it.

He said he had received numerous complaints from residents who had seen their property values rocket.

“One of the problems the community members highlighted was that they did not receive the notifications that they had the right to object or the notifications had come too late. To look at the fact that we have received so many complaints tells you that there is something wrong with the valuations roll.

“We are waiting for the office of the Speaker to bring the motion to the floor to be debated. We filed the motion more than a month ago and we are wondering why there is a delay in bringing it to the floor for debate,” he said.

Municipal spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha said the issue of the valuations roll was still under investigation and she would only be able to speak fully on it today.

