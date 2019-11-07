About 4 000 objections have been filed by residents who believe the 2019 valuations roll had incorrectly valued their homes. In some cases, rates have been increased by nearly 300%.
At least two parties have filed a motion with the office of the Speaker to have the use of the current valuations roll halted until all objections and other problems are addressed and for the council to use the old roll as the base for rates charges.
“The valuation roll is guided by regulations and one of those is that it cannot increase by more than 39%. For instance, if you were paying R100 for rates you cannot suddenly be charged R140 for your rates. The 2019 valuations roll violates this regulation as in some cases the increase has been around 300%,” said DA councillor Sibongiseni Majola.
“The valuations roll has faced an unprecedented situation with about 4 000 objections lodged against it. This means that it has no credibility and is unreliable. This therefore undermines even the municipal budget because we have included in the budget how much revenue will be generated from rates,” Majola said.