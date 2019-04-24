File photo: AP Photo/Ben Curtis

DURBAN - As waste landfills fill up, authorities called on citizens to do even more to protect our environment on Earth Day, which was marked on Monday. Earth Day is celebrated annually across the globe, with various events held to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

First celebrated in 1970, Earth Day now includes events in more than 193 countries. This year's theme is “Protect Our Species”.

Western Cape Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said climate change and global warming were the result of the planet's ever-increasing population and industrial growth that increased waste production. “Lots of people are already striving to do their part, but we must all do even more.”

He called on all citizens to work together towards protecting endangered and threatened species.

“We need to shift our thinking and habits to reduce, reuse and recycle or else our actions will result in further endangering species and degrading our natural habitat.”

The national Department of Environmental Affairs in partnership with the provincial government has embarked on the Good Green Deeds campaign. It seeks to change people's attitudes and behaviour towards the responsible management of waste.

Bredell lauded the growing waste management sector, saying it would contribute to the economy through job creation.

Meanwhile, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) said Earth Day reminded nations that the Earth and its ecosystems provided sustenance, and that people had a collective responsibility to achieve a balance between the economic, social and environmental needs of present and future generations.

“Nearly a third of all marine sites on the Unesco World Heritage List are threatened by illegal fisheries.

"Joint and collective collaboration among all stakeholders is a must."

