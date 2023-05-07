uShaka Marine World wants to host events at the Durban amusement parks, calls for proposals from event organisers

Durban – uShaka Marine World has called on event organisers to send in proposals to host events at the amusement park. This is part of the entity’s turnaround strategy as it is seeking to host more events to boost its revenue.

Marketing executive Buhle Malunga recently said that after the Covid-19 pandemic, the park had to come up with alternative revenue streams. “Covid demanded of us to have a turnaround strategy as an entity. We are now focused on providing venue destinations to event organisers as opposed to us owning events. “We are looking to work with event organisers and having events in the park as one of our alternative revenue strategies,” she wrote on the city’s online platform, eThekwini Matters.