Durban - Local government is committed to using the advancements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4ir) to end the scourge of gender-based violence.
This is according to MEC for the Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, who was speaking at the Gender Based Violence Intervention Dialogue hosted at the Station Conference Centre on Tuesday.
Dube-Ncube said CCTV cameras will be installed in 10 sites in Amatikwe in Inanda, which has the highest number of reported rape cases in the country.