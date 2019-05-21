File photo: Independent Media

DURBAN - The water supply to residents in ­Utrecht, northern KwaZulu-Natal, has still not been fully restored after a strike by municipal workers. The workers, who had been on strike for three weeks, ended the strike last week.

However, some communities are still without water.

Nomthandazo Biyela, a Utrecht resident, said that they had to collect water from a river, and some people were using water from JoJo tanks.

Danhauser resident Elisha Narothum said residents were fed up with the constant water disruptions.

“Sometimes water comes back in the taps, but maybe for an hour and then its gone. We contact our service provider, Amajuba Water, and all they tell us is that there are burst pipes which they’re repairing. They keep saying to us the water will be restored shortly,” she said.

“Sometimes the water tankers don’t come. This issue of water started when Amajuba District Municipality took over the water supply from uThukela Water, and since then we’ve been battling,” she said.

Sbonelo Cebekhulu, of the Amajuba district municipality, said the striking employees wanted to force the municipality to write off some debt that they had been paying monthly.

Cebekhulu said the debt was caused by the overpayment of some employees years ago, and arrangements had been made for the debt to be paid off.

He said that water had been restored to most areas after the strike was called off. He added that the issues raised by the striking workers had been resolved, but some workers had yet to return to work.

“Where there are interruptions it could be the normal challenges like burst pipes that are attended to once identified. On behalf of the council, we apologise for the recent water interruption,” said Cebekhulu.

