Durban - DURBAN’S business community has pleaded with the eThekwini Municipality to tackle homelessness, warning that failure to do so would lead to the exodus of businesses from the city centre. Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive, Palesa Phili, said the rejuvenation of the inner city, a project that they were excited about, depended on the city authorities finding a lasting solution to homelessness.

“The issue of homeless people in Durban and the surrounding areas is deeply concerning. It is a significant issue that is affecting our city,” said Phili.

She said that in 2016, the chamber was a part of a steering committee that looked into understanding homelessness in Durban. “It was revealed that a total of 3933 street and shelter-living people were counted in Durban in February 2016.

“Of this population, 50% were found living on the street, parks or other places and the other 50% in formal shelters. It further revealed that seeking employment in the city, family trauma (including family conflict and death of a close family member), substance abuse and the lack of an alternate place to go to were the leading pathways to people being homeless,” she said.

A number of businesses in areas populated by homeless people have complained of muggings.

A manager at a warehouse in lower Umbilo, who asked not to be named, said a number of his staff had been mugged while walking to or from the nearby taxi rank. He said some of the staff had had their cellphones and handbags taken.

Other business owners complained that vagrants sleeping outside their premises were bad for business.

Phili said the challenges experienced in the Durban CBD such as derelict buildings, crime and grime, unregulated street trading and a lack of infrastructure development and maintenance were severe.

She said that according to a study by Deloitte in 2016, slightly more than a quarter of the respondents in the study had plans to move their operations out of the Durban CBD.

“The anticipated loss of ratepayers will decrease retail property value and depreciate the CBD’s overall investment profile. EThekwini Municipality needs to urgently take steps to clean up the inner city as the CBD is a key economic hub of the city. There is a need to strive to ensure that it is safe and secure as well as an attractive and conducive environment for people to live, do business and visit.

“The city recently announced a rejuvenation project to help revive, revitalise and preserve Durban’s inner city and has undertaken to create social housing projects to accommodate the homeless so that eThekwini can genuinely live up to our city’s vision to be Africa’s most caring and liveable city,” Phili said.

Business Against Crime's Naeem Rahiman said they have received complaints of customers being harassed by vagrants if they do not receive handouts. He said vagrants often became aggressive towards security if they were removed from business premises.

The problem is not poverty on its own. Vagrants have time on their hands, are abused as scouts, might be petty thieves and might fall for drugs. We are proposing an identification system. This is just the start but it would help in following a pattern to the harmless can be distinguished from those posing a threat. We need an understanding of the legal framework," Rahiman said.

