Valuation lifeline for Msunduzi ratepayers

Durban - Pietermaritzburg residents un­happy with the valuation of their homes have been given a lifeline after the Msunduzi Municipality announced that more time had been allocated for residents to lodge their appeals. The municipality, which has already received thousands of objections from irate residents, announced on Wednesday that the deadline for the objections had been extended to April 24. Some residents said their homes had tripled in value in the new valuations roll that came into effect in July last year. This week, the municipality said the decision to allow more time for objections was motivated by efforts to curb the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and to respect the state of national disaster. “The city received a total of 4379 objections during the inspection and objection period. All objections lodged against the 2019 general valuation roll have been concluded and objection outcomes sent to respective property owners and objectors,” it said.

It said all property owners who received their section 53 notices were requested to start making payments on that value. Where adjustments were required, these would reflect in the March 2020 statement.

“If you did not appeal the decision of the municipal valuer, and your property is reviewed by the valuation appeal board and they amend the property valuation, your only recourse will be an escalation to a higher court which will be for your own account.”

DA caucus leader Sibongiseni Majola said he welcomed the extension of the deadline. Majola had previously raised concerns about the quality of the valuation roll, even suggesting that the roll that came into effect in July be suspended while the objections were dealt with.

“We have to allow enough space for the objections, otherwise some residents will miss the opportunity,” he said.

ACDP councillor Rienus Niemand said the decision was overdue.

“At long last. This is exactly what we have demanded. The process has been compromised right from the start, with the municipality not adhering to the prescribed procedure, resulting in the unfair undermining of ratepayers’ rights,” he said.

“The ACDP now calls on all affected ratepayers to lodge their objections without delay. We further call for an investigation into the presently appointed company’s additional claims that places their original tender price under suspicion. The fundamental role that the opposition parties played in this is of great importance.”

The Mercury