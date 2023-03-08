Vandals leave thousands of prepaid electricity token customers without power in eThekwini

Durban - The vandalism of fibre optic cables, which plunged parts of eThekwini Municipality into darkness because many of the City’s residents were unable to buy prepaid electricity tokens, has angered Durban residents and opposition parties who have called on the City to beef up security around its critical infrastructure. In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the City attributed the problem to the vandalism of its infrastructure.

Opposition parties said they were concerned that infrastructure vandalism was undermining service delivery. The system to purchase tokens is prone to outages and there have been complaints about it previously. However, this week’s outage was worse as many people were affected, with some having to queue for hours at the few outlets that were still able to process the purchases. The frustration around the problem was palpable among the residents who took to the City’s social-media pages to complain.

Musa Mdunge posted about his food getting spoiled. “I had to throw my polony away this morning due to this, won’t be making sandwiches for work.” Nerisha Govender said: “Maybe better security measures should be implemented to avoid this from repeating?”

DA councillor Yogis Govender said the problem of vandalism was occurring frequently, and the City needed to detail preventive measures it would take to protect critical infrastructure. IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said the crisis was a result of the lack of vision from those leading the City. The services, according to the municipality, were restored just after midday yesterday.

“The City is delighted to report that network links have been repaired. This was after extensive vandalism to a fibre cable that affected the purchase of prepaid electricity tokens,” the City said in a statement. It said customers could now purchase prepaid electricity tokens from third party vendors. All Sizakala Centres were now operational. The WhatsApp electricity chatbot was also working.

It urged communities to refrain from damaging municipal infrastructure. “The City urges the public to report those who damage and steal cables to police as this affects functionality of basic services,” it said. Govender said the fibre links and/ or cables had been damaged previously, and the City cited suspected vandalism.

“We need to know what preventive measures will be taken to protect all critical infrastructure from this scourge. The problem we find as the DA is that this is happening frequently. We have received numerous complaints of the public being unable to purchase tokens. “People have suffered extreme prejudice, especially those who work or study online from home. Reports of food spoilages being imminent, risk to security systems and basic amenities being impaired was also reported,” it said. Nkosi said the priority should be to protect such key infrastructure, which generated revenue for the City.