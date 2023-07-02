Vehicle crashes through construction site on the N2, lands at the bottom of uMhlali bridge injuring 5

Durban – Five people were seriously injured on Saturday night after the vehicle they were travelling in on the N2 crashed through a construction site on the highway and landed at the bottom of the uMhlali bridge on the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal. IPSS Medical Rescue managing director Dylan Meyrick, said around 10pm IPSS received reports of a vehicle that had gone off the N2 uMhlali bridge.

He said when paramedics arrived at the scene, it was established that a light motor vehicle had missed the traffic diversion resulting in the vehicle crashing through the construction site. The vehicle then crashed into heavy machinery before landing at the bottom of the bridge. “All Five occupants of the vehicle were found to have sustained serious injuries. Due to all patients being at the bottom of the bridge, a rope system was established to safely access and extricate the patients,” he said.

Meyrick said all the patients were stabilised on scene. After the patients were stabilised, he said they were transported to a nearby facility under the care of IPSS Medical Rescue Advanced Life Support paramedics. “A huge thank you to Porky’s Towing & Recovery, IPSS S&R members, IPSS Electronic Security and the construction workers for their assistance on scene,” added Meyrick.