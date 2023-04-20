Vehicle overturns on M7 in Durban after driver hit in suspected drive-by shooting

Durban – A 37-year-old man was killed in a suspected drive-by shooting while he was travelling on the M7 in Durban on Thursday. ALS Paramedics responded to reports of a shooting on the M7 after Main Road just before 10am.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said: “It is believed that a single vehicle was involved in a shooting incident before overturning across the centre island and coming to rest on its side.” Jamieson said a man was found dead inside the vehicle with multiple bullet wounds to his body. “SAPS are on the scene and will be investigating further ,” he said.

A man was killed in a suspected drive-by shooting on the M7 in Durban. Picture: ALS Paramedics Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said police are investigating a case of murder after a 37-year-old man was fatally shot on M7 East bound in Malvern.

“It is alleged that the victim was travelling in his vehicle when he was ambushed by unknown suspects who opened fire, fatally wounding him.” In March, “The Mercury” reported that a tow truck driver had been shot dead on the M7. In the report, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said it was alleged that a tow truck driver was standing outside his vehicle on the highway when he was shot.