Vehicle suspected to be linked to housebreaking incidents in Chatsworth, Bayview recovered after high-speed chase

Durban - Blue Security Community Crime Prevention Unit and armed response teams assisted in recovering a wanted vehicle in Cato Crest on Monday believed to be linked to housebreaking incidents in Chatsworth. Max Naicker, operations manager of Blue Security, said their tactical officer was alerted to the suspicious vehicle when it was flagged on SNIPR's automated number plate recognition cameras while leaving the Umhlatuzana area in Chatsworth.

Naicker said the vehicle was allegedly wanted for housebreaking incidents in the Brighton Beach area and several attempted and confirmed break-ins in Chatsworth and Bayview. “Our CCPU officer immediately called for backup from a second CCPU officer to cover the Cato Manor area as the vehicle headed in that direction, but after a few false indications, the vehicle sped into Cato Crest with both CCPU vehicles in pursuit,” he said. He said the chase ended with the suspects abandoning the vehicle in Cato Crest.

“Upon searching the vehicle, our team discovered various incriminating items, including tear gas, housebreaking tools, car keys, jewellery, access remotes, and cash,” he said. Naicker added that the vehicle was handed over to police. “The abandoned vehicle and its contents were handed over to Cato Manor SAPS, with Brighton Beach SAPS detectives attending the scene along with support from Homeland Security,” he said.