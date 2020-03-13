Vehicles set alight in Ladysmith protests

Durban - The torching of six vehicles belonging to the KwaZulu-Natal Social Development’s uThukela District Office in Ladysmith on Wednesday night will hamper service delivery to the poor. The department said it had received a report on the incident and had seen pictures of the six vehicles which had been set alight by “brazen criminals”. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said charges of malicious damage to property were being investigated by Ezakheni SAPS. Protesters have held Ladysmith under siege for two weeks, with the disgruntled community calling for the mayor of Alfred Duma Municipality, Vincent Madlala, to be removed. Madlala has been accused of corruption, nepotism, crippling service delivery and being involved in the ongoing taxi violence in the area.

This latest incident comes after five trucks were set alight on Monday night along Pieters Road near Colenso, outside Ladysmith, leading to the road being closed along with others to and from the town.

KZN MEC for Social Development Nonhlanhla Khoza said she was shocked by the “despicable act of vandalism”.

She said it would hamper service delivery to the poor as the vehicles were an important tool to provide services to needy communities.

The department has also called on members of the public to come forward with information that could assist police in finding the perpetrators.

“The torching of vehicles is another form of threatening employees who have also suffered a lot of hijackings in the past. The law must take its course, wherever and whenever our properties are under threat,” she said

“No one should do these despicable and morally reprehensible acts, irrespective of any frustration.”

The ongoing shutdown has led to the community being left without water since Sunday. Schools and businesses remain closed, as there is also no public transport as residents are being intimidated by protesters.

The Mercury