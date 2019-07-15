Picture: RUSA

Durban - A 21-year-old woman was arrested yesterday for child abandonment, after she allegedly dumped her two-month-old baby girl in Wick Street, Verulam. Video footage of a woman leaving an infant on a staircase behind a restaurant was shared on social media by security company, Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa).

Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said that a restaurant employee found the little girl and called their paramedic unit to assess the baby.

Rusa circulated information of the abandoned baby, requesting assistance from the public to identify the mother of the child.

Balram said, through a network of informers, RUSA officers received information about the woman.

He said that yesterday morning, the woman was apprehended as she was about to board a taxi outside her home.

Balram added that the abandoned child was in good health and being cared for by nurses at a provincial hospital.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a case of child abandonment was opened at Verulam police station for investigation.

“Police have arrested a 21-year-old female and she will appear in the Verulam Magistrates Court soon,” said Mbele.

Last Sunday, a foetus was found inside a dustbin in Anton Lembede (Smith) Street, in the Durban CBD. Mbele said that a case of concealment of birth was opened at Durban Central police station for investigation.

The KwaZulu-Natal Social Development head of department Nokuthula Khanyile said the department’s MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza condemned the incident. Khanyile said that the MEC called on women in distress to contact the department’s call centre on 0871583000 or visit their nearest Social Development offices for assistance.

“We are going to intensify awareness campaigns on child protection and services available, as well as options available for mothers in distress - including adoption, foster care and placement in Child and Youth Care Centres,” said Khanyile.

