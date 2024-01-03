Vessel backlog at Durban port reduced says Transnet

Transnet Port Terminals says significant headway has been made in reducing the vessel backlog at the Port of Durban. The backlog had seen several vessels waiting to enter the port last month.

Transnet said while weather conditions with wind gusts of up to 100km/h and extreme swells had interrupted container operations in Durban, Cape Town, Ngqura and Port Elizabeth container terminals over the past two weeks, the backlog at Durban had been reduced. “Durban Container Terminal Pier 2 has reduced its vessel backlog at anchor to a total of five,” it said. “Since the beginning of December, employees have been scheduled to work through long weekends with 100% attendance to date and through the new year across all the terminals.”

Transnet added that the deployment of full employee resources at the terminal demonstrated commitment. “There are original equipment manufacturers on site at each terminal supporting the teams around the clock following recent confinement agreements that have reduced waiting times for critical spares for handling equipment across Transnet Port Terminals.” Professor Irrshad Kaseeram, from the University of Zululand’s Economics Department, said he welcomed the reduction of the backlog.

“It is commendable that the port authorities at the major ports are closely monitoring performance and port staff are taking their duties seriously,” he said. “We are ranked as amongst the worst-performing ports in the world. We trust that port staff efficiency management and a continued investment in port infrastructure will see improvement in our rankings going forward. Delays exact serious costs on both firms and consumers and deter investment.” Johann Els, Old Mutual Group chief economist, said while improvements in Transnet’s port operations were welcomed, the significant backlogs of investments in rail and port operations meant that Transnet on its own would not be able to develop crucial transport infrastructure fast enough to support the economy.

However, he said recent moves by the government to enable more private sector participation in transport will be hugely beneficial to sustainable future economic growth. Chris Moodley, director of freight company KZN Customs Clearing and Forwarding, said that although he appreciates the work done by Transnet, a lot more effort was needed. “This is the first year Transnet is working 365 days and they are only doing so because of their poor performance during the course of the year. Transnet needs to continue to strive to get their service levels to acceptable standards.”

Independent economic analyst Professor Bonke Dumisa said that it's definitely good news that Transnet has reduced the backlog at Durban Container Terminal Pier 2. “Although we commend Transnet, they should have been working like this throughout the year. We are not saying they need to work seven days a week but consistent work would have helped avoid this crisis.” Dumisa added that inefficiencies at the port have led to a loss of business.