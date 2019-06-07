File photo

DURBAN - A truck driver and a conductor, who were shot several times on the N2 highway on Tuesday, are fighting for their lives in hospital. The two men sustained gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen during the incident.

The two were making bread deliveries in Durban for Albany at the time of the shooting.

Speaking on behalf of the firm, Tiger Brands corporate communication director Nevashnee Naicker said the pair were still fighting for their lives.

“They can’t speak and are in a critical condition. The matter is with the police and we hope that they will be able to track down the suspects,” said Naicker.

She added that they were worried about the two men’s families. “They’re very distraught but we are going to support them.”

The DA has said it had written to Transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda seeking answers after reports that Road Traffic Inspectorate officers were apparently warned ahead of the attacks on trucks on the N3 at the weekend but didn’t deploy officers because of overtime-pay issues.

Road Freight Association spokesperson Gavin Kelly said that if this was true, it was disappointing. “The fundamental focus of traffic policing has always been a safe movement of traffic. It should not be a discussion about whether the various law enforcement agencies should protect citizens or not. Or when such a service should be provided,” said Kelly.

Ministers, owner representatives and labour leaders met in Durban on Monday to address the increasing attacks on trucks and drivers in KZN.

DA transport spokesperson Sharon Hoosen said the party was seeking answers about the overtime issue, as there was a decision taken last year to exempt traffic officers from the 30% overtime limit. “The result of this bureaucratic bungle is that KZN’s road users were left at the mercy of criminals this past weekend,” she said.

But KZN Department of Transport spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa said the department wasn’t aware of an overtime issue.

