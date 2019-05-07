South Africa - Durba - 23 April 2019 - Deadly; unforgiving downpours have claimed several lives in the Durban floods. Picture :Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA).

DURBAN - Two weeks after devastating floods claimed the lives of 71 people and destroyed homes, roads and infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal, relief organisation Gift of the Givers says several people still need assistance, especially on the South Coast. The organisation’s Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said the number of people affected was much bigger than originally thought.

“More and more are coming forward and it’s genuine because we send our people to check,” said Sooliman.

He said Port Shepstone, Umzinto and Ifafa had “massive numbers” of people affected.

“Yes, Durban had huge damage, but in terms of the number of people affected it seems to be Port Shepstone and Umzinto. We also got calls from other parts of Durban we didn’t know about, like Mayville and Bayview.”

Sooliman said they had identified Port Shepstone, Mariannhill and the Bottlebrush area as having the biggest need for houses and building materials to repair homes.

“We’ve set aside funds to build 80 homes in the Bottlebrush area at a cost of R25000 each for a community who lost everything,” he said.

Sooliman said once the land had been identified by the municipality and Department of Human Settlements, the project would begin.

He said they would be using a “tried and tested model” where fire-resistant houses are built separately from a communal ablution block and kitchen.

“Winter is coming and they need shelter. We need to get them in their houses as soon as possible.”

Sooliman said that depending on funding, if other areas need help building houses the Gift of the Givers would support them.

“Some of the people we met just need building material, not a whole house. We’ve already made building material available to quite a few people to fix up their houses,” he said.

Mbulelo Baloyi, spokesperson for the Department of Human Settlements and Public Works, said land in the vicinity of Bottlebrush had been identified to accommodate the building of the houses being offered by Gift of the Givers.

“We’re at present engaged in talks with the ward 71 councillor, Previn Vedan,” said Baloyi.

Sooliman said if there were still people who needed assistance and had not contacted them, they could call the toll free number 080076911.

THE MERCURY