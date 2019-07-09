File picture: Pexels

Durban - Scores of internationally-educated medical graduates, who were engaged in a battle with the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) to force the regulatory body to let them sit a compulsory board exam, won a legal victory last week. Legal Resources Centre (LRC) attorney Sharita Samuel said the organisation had been approached by 124 graduates who had studied medicine abroad but who were unable to practise as doctors in South Africa because they had not been given the opportunity to sit the compulsory HPCSA board exam, which is a prerequisite to practising as a medical professional in South Africa.

Samuel said of the 124 graduates who studied in countries including India, China, Romania and Mauritius, 77 should have been able to sit the exam because they had met all the other regulatory compliance requirements.

“The LRC represented 77 South African medical graduates who had acquired their medical qualification abroad and who sought admission to practise in South Africa. Our clients complained of prejudice in that they were forced to wait months - and in some cases years - before they were permitted to write the board exams,” Samuel said.

She said the LRC had intervened to ascertain the reason for the delay and the council had responded that it had imposed a limit of 120 graduates per board exam at any one of its two scheduled annual sittings of the exams.

“It was not clear but the limit appeared to relate to the capacity constraints of the venue selected by the HPCSA to conduct the board exams. The LRC view was that the imposition of the limit on the number of graduates was arbitrary and inconsistent with the Health Professions Act, as well as the lack of qualified medical professionals in our stressed public health service,” Samuel said.

She said the LRC had threatened the HPCSA with legal action if it did not allow all the graduates who met the minimum requirements to sit the exam.

She said after extensive negotiations the LRC had sent a copy of its final notice of motion and founding affidavit to the council, ahead of its plan to launch a court application.

“On the eve of launching the legal proceedings, reason prevailed and the HPCSA acceded to the LRC’s demand that the medical graduates be permitted to write the examinations at the next sitting which is scheduled for October/November 2019. The HPCSA also confirmed the convening of an additional sitting of the board examination to ensure all compliant graduates are afforded the opportunity to write and has notified each medical graduate of the date on which he or she will be sitting the board examination,” Samuel said.

Samuel said the LRC welcomed the settlement of the dispute.

One student, who had been waiting for two years to write the exam, said the council had not given him a reason for now allowing him to write.

“It has been a waste of time. Most of the graduates have been sitting at home waiting to write the exam,” he said.

He said students now faced the challenge of preparing for the exam.

The HPCSA did not respond to a request for a comment.

