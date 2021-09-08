VIDEO: DUT students welcome launch of Covid-19 vaccine site

DURBAN - The Durban University of Technology student representative council (SRC) has welcomed the vaccination site that was launched in partnership with the Department of Health today at the Ritson Campus. Njabulo Ntshangase, SRC secretary, said they were excited and positive about this initiative. “We are happy that the site is in a familiar environment because it becomes too scary and fuels the conspiracy theories if it will be at a local clinic or any sites that are not within the campus,” said Ntshangase.

According to the university, the temporary site will be set up for a week by their Covid-19 response task team. Allan Khan, spokesperson for the university, said: “This is an effort to help curb the spread of Covid-19 at the university and in the wider South African community.” Ntshangase encouraged all the students to take part as the vaccination site is at their doorstep.

He said: “We have been assured that the vaccination is safe. It is important for us to come in our numbers, so things can go back to normal, we need to see each other during the contact classes, the campus needs to be lively again, and we need to have our graduation ceremony back. “These are all the things that keep us going and encourage us to complete our courses, and we can only get back if we are protected from the virus through vaccination.” Ntshangase pointed out that the health department could do more to inform students about the vaccination to ease their fears. “They have done the first step of bringing the site to us, now they need to invest in finding out what are our fears where the vaccination is concerned, and correct misinformation,” he said.