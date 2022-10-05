VIDEO: Meet the singing SAPS member who made it to #IdolsSA top 7

Warrant Officer Thapelo Molomo has taken his singing talent to the #IdolsSA stage and has made it to the top 7 of season 18. The SAPS said on Wednesday that Molomo was a psychologist at SAPS Employee Health and Wellness (EHW) in Brits, North West.

Molomo joined the SAPS in April 2021 and part of his duties include offering trauma debriefing, counselling and other employee health and wellness issues. The SAPS said the young officer had taken “Idols SA” season 18 by storm with his flamboyant vocal talent. SAPS said the 29-year-old police officer from Dipetsaneng Village, near Mokopane in Limpopo, attributed his success to the support he was receiving from his colleagues and family, his dedication to music, humility and focus.

“He has a great passion for music, which is the driving force behind his participation in the 2022 ‘Idols SA’ competition,” the SAPS said. The SAPS wished Molomo the best of luck on his “Idols SA” journey.

Warrant Officer Thapelo Molomo stationed in Brits, North West, has made it to the top 7 of #IdolsSA season 18. Picture: SAPS