VIDEO: Woman describes Musgrave robbery incident

Businesswoman Caroline Michael, who was violently robbed of her cell phone by opportunists outside the bakery she frequented on Musgrave Road on Monday, says the incident should be a lesson for all women to be more vigilant. CCTV footage of the incident, which shows Michael being attacked in broad daylight went viral following the robbery.

In the video Michael is seen being grabbed from behind by a man standing near the door as she exited the shop. A struggle ensues and a man walking by trips the robber. Michael and the suspect both fall to the ground, partially on the road. The robber is seen placing something in his pocket before he approaches her again. People soon come out of the shop to help and the robber escapes into a waiting vehicle. Michael, who owns Innovation Hair Company in Durban, said she normally goes to Country Bake twice a month.

On the day of the incident, she had parked right in front of the door, she said. Michael said while shopping in the store, she was approached by two men who tried to start a conversation with her. “There were two of them inside the store and they were trying to talk to me, and you know how you get an eerie feeling. Sometimes you can talk to strangers in a shop buying cake but this was different.”

She said she ignored them and continued shopping; however, they approached her again at the till point and attempted to talk to her again. She said she continued to ignore them. While exiting the shop, she said a third man, who was standing in a blind spot grabbed her.

“He came to attack me and take my wallet and my phone. I held on and I tried to defend myself, protect myself but in saying so, it almost felt like each time he tried to grab me … I don't know why he came back for me but the good thing is that he didn’t have a gun or a knife.” Michael said she was screaming throughout the incident and instinctively fought him off before people started to come out of the shop to help, “but it was almost five seconds too late”. She said a couple who were inside the shop, strangers, stood by her and even drove her home.

“I couldn’t drive my car. I was shaken, my body was trembling. I had no control of my body. I was just howling and crying. They literally left me inside my house. Complete strangers but I managed to get hold of her to thank her.”

Michael emphasised that she did not want the incident to deter customers from frequenting the bakery, or lead to the store losing business. Yusuf Desai, the owner of Country Bake, said cellphone theft is happening everywhere. He said it appeared that the robbers in this incident were opportunists who were waiting for someone to walk by.

“My heart goes out to the victim. I gave her a call.” Desai said security will be beefed up at the shop. “We are going to have more visible policing here and I think the Musgrave ratepayers are going to get involved with regards to the crime situation,” he said.

However, he said there isn’t much crime in the area but it was the modus operandi of these criminals to walk up to people and grab the phones of patrons. Desai urged people not to be turned away by the incident. “I want people to come back to the area … We are looking forward to seeing our patrons. We always have fresh products. Don’t be scared, we are here and security is here and business is as usual,” he said.