File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - A woman is fighting for her life after she and her husband were shot during a “botched hijacking” in New Germany at the weekend. Videographers Karen and Jonathan Rundle had just arrived outside a client’s house in Reading Avenue to film a wedding.

Jonathan described the incident in a Facebook post yesterday. “Karen and I were the victims of a hectic botched hijacking yesterday (Sunday). We had just arrived at the bride’s house and as we parked on the verge, a vehicle with four armed occupants that had just committed a house robbery close by, pulled up in front of us and stormed our vehicle.”

He said his wife was shot in the abdomen while he was shot in the arm.

“I could have lost the love of my life yesterday, but thankfully all the right help arrived,” said Jonathan.

Mike Myers, chief executive of security firm Mobi-Claw, said Rundle had returned fire. Myers said one of the suspects, who had been injured, was later arrested in hospital.

The couple’s close friend, who asked not to be named, said Jonathan was fine and had discharged himself to be by his wife’s bedside.

According to the friend, doctors cannot dislodge the bullet from Karen’s spine, which caused a tear in her bowels resulting in an infection. “She’s going to need more surgery to help her infection and another on her back at a later stage when all the swelling goes down,” she said.

She added that the couple had been recovering from a “terrible” crime which happened in their home five months ago.

“To see this happen again is unthinkable. I’m angry and saddened and disappointed by the crime in this country.

“They could have just asked them to get out the car.”

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed that charges of attempted murder are being investigated by Pinetown SAPS.

