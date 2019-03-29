Durban - Violent protests by local truck drivers which led to the closure of the N3 highway twice this week will severely impact the KwaZulu-Natal economy. The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Musa Makhunga yesterday warned that the continued unrest would not only hurt the economy of the province but also the country.

He said the economy was heavily reliant on the logistics sector.

In the early hours of yesterday morning, seven trucks including cargo, worth millions of rand, were burnt on the N3 near Mooi River.

Local drivers started protests on the N3 near Key Ridge on Sunday where they stopped foreign drivers.

A similar protest on Monday saw roads near the Durban harbour blockaded. It is alleged that the protest action was over the employment of foreign nationals as truck drivers.

In yesterday’s incident, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, said a group of armed men blocked the highway and forced drivers out of their trucks. “They set the trucks alight and proceeded to the south bound lane where they burnt two more trucks before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported. Charges of malicious damage to property were opened at Mooi River police station,” he said.

Makhunga said if the protests continued, it would impact on the entire logistics value chain from trucking companies to receiving businesses.

He said negotiations with the disgruntled drivers were critical.

“It is important that immediate action is taken to reduce the negative impact on business as uncertainty and delays in freight turnaround times can result in additional cost implications,” he said.

A truck owner, whose truck was damaged when it was set alight, said despite the massive loss, he would still have to pay the monthly instalments for the truck. “The truck alone costs R1.7million and the cargo on board was R3.15m. My driver was attacked. He was taken to hospital. I do not even employ foreigners. My guys are all local,” he said. He said the incident could have a knock-on effect on his business.

An employee from Joey’s Towing, who asked not to be named, said when he arrived at the scene the trucks were already alight. “I saw about 10 or more people running next to the trucks. I decided not to approach as I was fearful of what might happen to me and I waited for the police,” he said.

“The drivers were apparently assaulted and hid in the bushes until the police arrived. They were terrified, many of them lost their belongings,” he said.

He added that the drivers, who were stopped, had said the attackers had been dropped off by a minibus taxi. “There were only one or two drivers who were foreigners and the rest were South Africans so the argument this is against the employment of foreigners does not hold,” he said.

Of the four trucks that were still on scene when The Mercury arrived, the front cab of one truck had been gutted, this truck was said to have been carrying electronics, its 12m trailer was burned but another 6m trailer had survived. Trucks transporting potatoes, plant equipment and soda ash were all gutted. More than 250 logistics companies held an emergency meeting in Durban yesterday to discuss a way forward.

A truck owner, who attended the meeting but did not want to be named, said owners may decide to just park off their trucks until there was significant government action.

“We feel there is a third force that is behind the attacks on our trucks and the government is not doing anything about it,” he said.

He said by parking off their trucks they will bring the economy to a standstill.

“There is no indication how the government is to address this. So we will simply park off our trucks. We will not do anything violent.

“We will clog up the port as there are 5000 containers that come in each day and need to be transported.”

On Monday, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande labelled the protest action “economic sabotage” and called for the perpetrators to be arrested.

He said the government was engaged in negotiations with an association which represents the aggrieved drivers.

Yesterday, Transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda said: “We can’t have a situation where people wake up in the morning and blockade a national road. This sends the wrong message about our country.”

Earlier this year truck drivers blocked the N3 at Van Reenen and Tugela Plaza over the same issue.

The Mercury