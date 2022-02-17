Virginia Airport evictions put on hold while discussions take place between the city and operators

DURBAN - ETHEKWINI Municipality has been urged to properly engage with the tenants at Virginia Airport to resolve the current impasse and to avoid a messy situation where the development of the site is halted by protest or legal action. Opposition parties expressed this view after the metro withdrew the eviction notices it had issued to the tenants a few weeks ago in favour of dialogue to find an amicable solution.

The latest move by the municipality comes after a prolonged public feud between the municipality and the tenants over the site. Last month, acting city manager Musa Mbhele told the executive committee that the action taken regarding the tenants had come after a wellthought-out process with valid reasons behind it. The Virginia Airport site is earmarked for a multimillion, possibly billion-rand, development that could see the municipality generating millions of rand in rates and other services revenue.

The city wants to redevelop the airport into a viable mixed-use node, which would include high-end residential, tourism and leisure elements. Between 2012 and 2019, the city resolved to undertake feasibility studies on the site. But to develop the site, the municipality first has to remove the tenants who are currently there. The tenants are holding firm on their position that the airport will not close down and they will not move until an “appropriate site” for them to continue with their business is found. The tenants criticised the attempt to evict them with notices, saying it was an irrational decision that could trigger legal action.

“You cannot even evict a squatter on the side of the road, how did they think they were going to evict all those businesses?” asked one of the tenants, Darryl Mann. He warned that should the municipality return with another attempt to evict them, they would take the matter to court. “We do not foresee Virginia Airport closing down any time soon, or ever – this airport has been here for many years,” said Mann.

He said they had sent a proposal to the municipality that would allow both parties to find a compromise. “We have suggested that part of the airport be developed for mix-use development. It would have mix-use facilities, and another part would be kept as an airport. We have not heard back from the city, but it seems that such a proposal is being considered,” he said. Mann was steadfast that short of a new and acceptable site being found, they would not move.

“We are not going anywhere unless a new site is found. But who will pay for that site as the municipality has no money, the country has no money?” EThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said: “A decision was taken to suspend the eviction notices pending the outcome of discussions between the city and the operators.” Councillors in the city said more engagement was necessary to avoid further conflict.

DA councillor Nicole Graham said the party was pleased that the notices had been withdrawn. “I think they were a mistake from the start and were not issued in good faith by the municipality. Our position has always been that there needs to be meaningful engagement with the operators, and meaningful public participation between the operators and municipality and the surrounding community, about what happens on that site. “We as the DA believe that there does need to be a small aircraft commercial airport in the municipality. There are proven economic benefits to cities to having that kind of operation,” she said.

IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said they hoped the withdrawal of these notices would open up an opportunity for the municipality to engage properly with the other stakeholders. “This is what we have been saying all along about projects, that there should be proper consultation with the affected parties because very often things are done in a rush, which often results in the municipality being taken to court, or community members protesting and stopping the projects, which costs the municipality money,” he said. Aviation expert and the editor of SA Flyer Magazine, Dr Guy Leitch, told The Mercury in January that big cities benefited immensely from having a general aviation airport, because of the wide range of services they offered in the aviation value chain.