Police officers, lifeguards, and SAPS and metro police search and rescue teams respond to a drowning at uMhlanga Rocks yesterday. Netcare911

DURBAN - Late yesterday afternoon search and rescue teams suspended the search for a man presumed to have drowned at a non-swimming beach north of Bronze Beach, uMhlanga Rocks. The search for the man is expected to resume today.

It is believed that the Congolese man and his wife, who were visiting from Cape Town, went for a swim at 9am yesterday morning.

Netcare 911’s Shawn Herbst said reports from the scene indicated that a male believed to be in his forties got into difficulty while swimming near the shorebreak.

“According to witnesses the man had been swimming with his wife when he went under,” he said.

Meanwhile, a German tourist was rescued after she was injured while hiking in the northern Drakensberg on Saturday.

The 57-year-old woman was hiking with her husband on the chain ladder route returning to Witsieshoek car park when she fell.

Mountain Club of South Africa spokesperson Steve Cooke said the woman slipped and fell off the path down a steep rock slab, and sustained several injuries.

Cooke said that at about 3.55pm, the duty rescue organiser was alerted to the incident.

“Other hikers who were hiking the same trail stopped to help the couple in distress, raising the alarm with the Witsieshoek Mountain Lodge that in turn called the Mountain Club,” said Cooke.

He said a Drakensberg-based private helicopter was called in to help, and this was made possible by the support of Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife. He added that the helicopter was able to fly with a paramedic to a flat area close to the patient.

“The paramedic accessed the patient on foot, and after stabilising her the group of hikers who had remained to help were able to move her to the aircraft, and she was airlifted to Winterton and then transported from there to hospital by road,” Cooke said.

In another hiking incident, a 24-year-old woman sustained multiple injuries after she fell off the path on the black eagle trail at the Umgeni Nature Reserve near Howick.

Cooke said the woman fell down a 10-metre-high cliff and then rolled a further 45 metres down a grassy slope, sustaining injuries to her back.

“The Mountain Club team, assisted by SAPS Search and Rescue and NetCare 911, used ropes to gain access to the patient and provide medical attention,” he said.

He added that the woman was moved on to a mountain rescue stretcher and the team then set up a high angle rope rescue system to hoist her to the path.

“She was carried back to the road where she was evacuated by a medical rescue helicopter,” said Cooke.

