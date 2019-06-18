File picture: SAPS Twitter

Durban - A Durban North family and their relatives were left traumatised after they were accosted by gun-toting criminals, with one allegedly carrying an AK-47 assault rifle. The family were attacked at their home on Saturday afternoon.

Attempts to track down and speak to the family yesterday were unsuccessful. No life-threatening injuries had been reported.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a case of armed robbery was opened at Durban North police for investigation.

She said the family were allegedly accosted by four armed men clad in balaclavas. The men allegedly assaulted them and robbed them of their valuables, including cash and various cards, at gunpoint. They fled in their getaway vehicle.

Haden Searles of the Durban North and uMhlanga Community Policing Forum (CPF) said their CPF team had met with the family on Saturday after the incident.

He said the family had been left traumatised by the attack.

“From what we’ve gathered, the people attacked were not local residents but were visiting. I believe they were from Pietermaritzburg. They had been visiting other family members when they came under attack,” he said.

Searles said it was suspected that the family had been pointed out by a “spotter” during a family outing at one of the shopping malls in Durban. Its believed they had visited a jewellery store at the mall, and were followed by the criminals from the mall to the home.

He said: “It looks like they (the criminals) had come there looking for something specific because they took the car keys, watches and jewellery but didn’t take the cars. The family may have been pointed out by the spotter for something specific but this time around the spotter was wrong.”

Searles said there were about four men involved in the robbery and some were carrying high-calibre weapons.

He said the attack was unsettling, as it was not a common occurrence in that area. He said areas such as uMhlanga faced a challenge with contact crimes, such as house break-ins and crimes such as hijacking.

Security firm Marshall Security, who responded to the scene, said that three men armed with handguns confronted the family while a fourth, armed with an AK-47 assault rifle, stood guard at the gate. The spokesperson said the victims were attended to by Crisis Medical paramedics.

