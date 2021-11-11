Visually impaired 79-year-old woman among KZN residents to receive new houses

DURBAN - Six visually impaired residents from Amaoti in ward 52 recently received new houses. Minister of Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala and KZN MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works Jomo Sibiya presided over the handover of the houses.

Beneficiaries included Phumzile Ncama, 79, Vumani Majozi, 48, Nomathemba Msweli, 51, Sibusiso Hlophe, 38, Nosipho Cele, 41, and Bongiswa Mayekiso, 42. “When Gogo Phumzile Ncama’s eyesight started waning years ago, her hopes for building a better life for herself and her son faded right along with it. However, the 79-year-old’s hope was restored on October 14 when she and five other visually impaired beneficiaries from Amaoti in ward 52 received new houses,” said eThekwini Municipality yesterday. The city said that Ncama had been residing in a rented informal structure in Brooks Farm, Phoenix.

Zikalala said he was pleased that the houses, which were constructed under the Operation Sukuma Sakhe Programme, were now complete. The city said funding of more than R1 million was allocated to build the six houses, which were installed with kick plates to doors, hand and grab rails, slip-resistant flooring and doorway ramps in compliance with building regulations for houses for visually impaired people. Meanwhile, 100 recipients in Shallcross received the title deeds to their homes on October 15 from Kubayi.

Receiving the title deeds gives them full ownership of their homes that were occupied pre-1994, said the statement. Kubayi said the programme was part of the government's efforts to restore the dignity of indigent people. “The department is prioritising the handover of remaining title deeds as soon as possible. There are less than 200 title deeds left to issue. We want to see previously disadvantaged people become owners of property,” said the minister.