Durban - Mobile network operators Vodacom and MTN said they were committed to further reducing tariffs, providing high quality, affordable data and connectivity.
This follows a final report by the Competition Commission that recommended that both operators reach an agreement within two months with the Commission to reduce data prices yesterday.
The commission said this related particularly for monthly bundles, and to address the structure of data pricing, reducing the cost per MB for smaller sub-1GB bundles relative to the 1GB price.
“The report also recommended that these operators reach an agreement with the Commission on other pro-poor measures within three months, and these included free data and zero rating of public benefit organisations,” said the commission.
The Commission said it had separate productive engagements with Vodacom, MTN and other affected mobile network operators with regards to the findings and recommendations.