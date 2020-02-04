Vodacom, MTN committed to further reducing tariffs









Mobile network operators Vodacom and MTN said they were committed to further reducing tariffs, providing high quality, affordable data and connectivity. Durban - Mobile network operators Vodacom and MTN said they were committed to further reducing tariffs, providing high quality, affordable data and connectivity. This follows a final report by the Competition Commission that recommended that both operators reach an agreement within two months with the Commission to reduce data prices yesterday. The commission said this related particularly for monthly bundles, and to address the structure of data pricing, reducing the cost per MB for smaller sub-1GB bundles relative to the 1GB price. “The report also recommended that these operators reach an agreement with the Commission on other pro-poor measures within three months, and these included free data and zero rating of public benefit organisations,” said the commission. The Commission said it had separate productive engagements with Vodacom, MTN and other affected mobile network operators with regards to the findings and recommendations.

“Given that the engagements with the operators are at an advanced stage, the Commission has decided to extend the two-month deadline by one month to allow sufficient time to conclude these engagements,” said the commission.

MTN noted the Competition Commission’s decision to extend the deadline regarding recommendations around the lowering of data prices and were encouraged by the progress of its discussions with the commission.

While discussions were ongoing MTN reiterated its commitment to providing high quality, affordable data and connectivity to customers in all markets.

“We will continue with our pricing transformation initiatives across all our markets to make our services more affordable for customers,” said MTN.

Vodacom said they have considered the Commission’s data services market inquiry final report.

The network said they were engaging with the Commission on their response to the recommendations in the report.

“Vodacom is engaging with the Commission on its continued pricing transformation and social benefit plans to ensure it addresses concerns raised by the Commission,” said Vodacom.

Vodacom emphasised its commitments to further reducing tariffs in a responsible way for both the business and customers.

“Vodacom has implemented a broad-based pricing transformation strategy specifically designed to reduce the cost to communicate for lower-income consumers, to ensure access to affordable data services,” said the operator.

The Mercury