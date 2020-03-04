Vow to crack down on NSFAS irregular spending

Nzimande was speaking on the state of readiness for the academic year, highlighting the challenges facing universities and other tertiary institutions, and the action the department was taking to fix them.

“Due to our commitment to fight fraud and corruption, we unravelled irregular expenditure in the NSFAS system that amounted to R4.3bn,” Nzimande said.

“This is part of our commitment to eliminate fraud and other forms of corruption in the system and to nail the culprits,” he said.

Nzimande again reiterated that NSFAS-funded students should be allowed to register without paying off any historical debt, provided they signed an acknowledgement of debt.

He said the current funding model, adopted in 2018, was a bursary that meant students were not required to repay the fund.

He said NSFAS would spend R35bn to fund more than 700000 students in universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training colleges this year.

NSFAS administrator Dr Randall Carolissen said the organisation was working on rooting out fraudulent applications by people who did not qualify for funding, but who had attempted to circumvent the system.

He said NSFAS had developed a system that improved the validation of information in applications.

“This has enabled the scheme to ensure that only qualifying students are eligible for funding,” he said.

The Mercury