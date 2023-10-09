Walk held in Durban to raise awareness of human trafficking

Durban - The 10th annual anti-human trafficking walk was held in Durban. The event was held on Saturday by the Umgeni Community Empowerment Centre and Awareness For Child Trafficking (Act) Africa.

Representatives of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) also attended the event. Gloria de Gee, co-founder of the Umgeni Community Empowerment Centre, said the purpose of the walk was to create awareness of and educate people about the crime. She said human trafficking was also taking place in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We want to educate members of the public about the dangers of human trafficking. Some people might not be aware of the situation, but it is rife.” DeGee said one of the ways in which human traffickers lured victims was to offer lucrative job opportunities. “Predators lure victims with promises that you don’t need your matric certificate and can still get a highpaying job.

“The sad reality is people go for these opportunities because they need a job. The people who make these promises are professionals and work in syndicates. “We want young people to not give personal information to strangers, as these predators can even threaten your families to force you to go with them. “Human trafficking is one of the most under-reported crimes in South Africa, and sometimes it is difficult for victims to come forward and talk about it.”

Hilary Leong, from Act Africa, said child trafficking was increasing. “One of the things that we have noticed is that children are being abducted and trafficked for their organs, which are then sold. Some organs are also being sold for muti.” Leong said sex trafficking was the

most common form of trafficking taking place globally. “It seems as though perpetrators see this as the easiest way to make money. Once again, children are being targeted online through social media. However, we must warn that anybody can be targeted to be trafficked online. The grooming phase starts on social media, and it’s through phones and laptops that people are targeted. I urge parents who have young children and teenage children to know what is going on with their phones and laptops.”

A member of the Hawks in KZN, who gave his name only as Warrant officer Mabaso, said people should be aware that human trafficking was taking place. “Perpetrators target the vulnerable and the unemployed living in conditions of poverty. People living in these conditions are easily lured by promises of a better life. “Don’t trust anyone who says they want to meet you in secret to offer an opportunity. Do not deliver parcels for somebody that you don’t know, as you can end up delivering drugs or money and find yourself in trouble with the law,” he said.