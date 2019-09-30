File Photo: IOL

Durban - For many South Africans, the increased cost of living is becoming more intense with rising fuel and food prices as well as the recent increase in electricity, water and municipal tariffs. Budget Insurance recently conducted research which found that these exact hikes - increases in food prices, fuel and unexpected expenses, were the top three threats to South Africans maintaining a budget and ultimately, saving money.

“While there was some relief for consumers when the South African Reserve Bank cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5% overall, rising cost of living tends to eat in to most people’s disposable income leaving little opportunity to save,” says Susan Steward from Budget Insurance.

Steward notes that South Africans need to be cautious and not live beyond their means by finding ways to spend less. She’s compiled some savvy money-saving swaps to make your disposable income go further: