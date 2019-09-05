Durban - A Pietermaritzburg man who was wanted for the brutal murder of his wife, who was killed almost two weeks ago, has been found dead in a lodge in the Point area. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Roland Pillay had booked a room at the Durban lodge last Saturday.

“He was due to book out yesterday. At about 10am, he was found hanged in the room. He was certified dead by paramedics. A suicide note was found on the bed indicating his intentions of killing himself. He was wanted for the alleged murder of his wife in Pietermaritzburg,” she said.

Pillay had been on the run after he allegedly bludgeoned his 32-year-old wife to death in their Ascot Park home last month.

It is believed that the couple had been having marital problems.

Verusha Padayachee’s body was found by a relative who had gone to check up on her after she failed to pick up the couple’s daughter from relatives. It is alleged that she was found with her hands tied above her head with cable ties and that she had suffered injuries to her head.

Padayachee’s brother, Woshen Padayachee, called for residents to remain calm as news of Pillay’s death spread on social media.

“Please remember that the baby has now lost a mom and a dad.

“Please think before we post any hatred. She may read this someday. I want my sister to rest in peace. For me, it doesn’t bring back my precious sister,” he wrote on Facebook.

The Mercury