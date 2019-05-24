A Pietermaritzburg ward councillor accused of handing over RDP houses to his own family and friends has denied the allegations.

DURBAN - A Pietermaritzburg ward councillor accused of handing over RDP houses to his own family and friends has denied the allegations, despite a criminal probe into the housing project. Copesville councillor Spha Madlala is accused of being part of a corrupt scheme in the government housing project.

The Department of Human Settlements has confirmed that it has laid corruption charges against Madlala and other senior officials following a complaint by whistle-blower Thabiso Zulu.

Zulu alleged that the housing scheme, which has seen 48 houses being built in the area for homeless families, was given to the families and friends of the officials. He also alleged that some of the houses were sold to people from outside Copesville.

The project is part of the government’s Operation Sukuma Sakhe Housing Project.

When Zulu made an official complaint, the department said it handed it over to the Risk Management Directorate’s Anti-Fraud and Corruption Investigative Unit.

The unit concluded that there was satisfactory evidence in Zulu’s complaint that fraud and corruption had taken place. The spokesperson for the department, Mbulelo Baloyi, confirmed that it had sent a letter to Zulu on May16 informing him that MEC Ravi Pillay had instructed department officials to lay criminal charges.

Speaking to The Mercury this week, Madlala denied any involvement in the project, saying he had inherited the “problematic project” from the previous councillor, who had since died.

“This whole project was done transparently and conducted by a municipal-appointed official. The problem I inherited was that the previous councillor had a separate list of beneficiaries that contradicted the source document,” he said.

Madlala said the 48 houses were built and left standing, and when he was sworn in as a councillor, the houses had already been vandalised by protesters.

“I requested a report on how the project came about. That was my only involvement,” he said.

He accused Zulu of fabricating lies against him in a political struggle to take over as the area’s councillor.

“I have had no dealings with this project and I will maintain my innocence. I have given the department my side of the story and I reject the allegations that my family and friends benefited from the project,” Madlala said.

