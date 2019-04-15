DURBAN - AT least 2000 bales of animal feed were burnt in a warehouse fire on the Bluff, south of Durban, at the weekend. The fire, which began at about 4am on Saturday, had not been extinguished by the time of publication.

The fire department said that while the fire would probably continue burning for the next few days, it was under control and firefighters had been sent to damp down the area around the warehouse.

eThekwini fire chief Alfred Newman said the cause of the fire was unknown.

“The warehouse that stored the lucerne (a plant used mainly for the production of hay) was gutted in the blaze.

“At the moment, teams are damping down the area around the warehouse to minimise the smoke,” Newman said.

He said teams were working continuously at the site to contain the fire. No injuries were reported and the smoke was not toxic to humans.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela confirmed the fire was under control.

It comes just days after a fire gutted a building in the Durban CBD.

Three shops and several apartments were damaged when a fire ripped through a building on the corner of Dr Yusuf Dadoo (Grey) and Denis Hurley (Queen) streets last Thursday.

On Wednesday night, three workers at a chemical factory in Clairwood were treated for smoke inhalation and injuries sustained in a fire at the plant.

Two years ago, a Bluff warehouse was razed by a massive inferno that burned for more than three days. In 2017, the municipality said preliminary reports from environmental health practitioners indicated that the warehouse had contained a large volume of wax, polypropylene (plastic) and lucerne.

For months after the fire, residents complained of breathing problems and about their buildings being coated with a wax-like substance.

Bongani Tembe, spokesperson for the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, said it would monitor the effects of the fire.

“Our senior officials are working closely with the eThekwini environmental section to monitor the situation,” said Tembe.

