Warning against consuming meat from whale carcasses washed up on KZN beaches

Durban – The public has been urged not to consume whale meat from carcasses that wash up on beaches.
This comes after people cut up parts of a whale carcass which washed up at Port Durnford in northern KwaZulu-Natal last Thursday. A whale was also washed up at uMhlanga beach last Wednesday but it was removed.
Musa Mntambo, from Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, confirmed that a whale was washed up at Port Durnford.
He said their staff, who attended to the scene, retreated when people carrying pangas and other items began hacking the carcass to avoid a confrontation.
Mntambo said people should not eat meat from a carcass of any animal when it is not known how it died.
“As an organisation we shall never authorise people to take such meat home,’’ he said.
According to the law, it is also illegal to be in possession of parts of products of whales and dolphins.
Thandeka Ngcobo, a resident, said it was the first time that she saw a whale up close and decided to also take some of the meat as others were taking it.
She said her family had consumed the meat and had no ill effects.
Maryke Musson, executive director, from uShaka Sea World, said that according to the Marine Living Resources Act: Regulations for the Management of Boat Based Whale Watching and Protection of Turtles (2008), “no person shall, except on the authority of a permit - 3(1)(c) “be in possession of any part of, or a product made from, a whale or a dolphin”.
Musson said a municipality or its appointed service provider may only remove a carcass off the beach upon approval by Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife.
“We would like to urge the public to avoid approaching animal carcasses on the beach. Instead, please reach out to law enforcement, the local marine animal stranding network, the nearby aquarium, or the National Sea Rescue Institute. These organizations are equipped to take the necessary steps. If the animal is still alive, the same contacts remain applicable. Trained teams will make efforts to re-float a live whale, helping it return to the sea if it is strong enough to survive.
“Although human consumption of whale/whale shark meat or products has occurred for centuries, there is a real public health risk that should be considered. These animals may carry infectious diseases which are transferable to humans. Marine animal products are known to have parasites (hookworms, tapeworms and roundworms), bacteria (Salmonella and Clostridium), pesticides (DDT [dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane].
“Therefore, consumption of these products may cause ill health and/or fatalities and is not recommended,’’ Musson said.