Warning against consuming meat from whale carcasses washed up on KZN beaches

Durban – The public has been urged not to consume whale meat from carcasses that wash up on beaches. This comes after people cut up parts of a whale carcass which washed up at Port Durnford in northern KwaZulu-Natal last Thursday. A whale was also washed up at uMhlanga beach last Wednesday but it was removed.

Musa Mntambo, from Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, confirmed that a whale was washed up at Port Durnford. He said their staff, who attended to the scene, retreated when people carrying pangas and other items began hacking the carcass to avoid a confrontation. Mntambo said people should not eat meat from a carcass of any animal when it is not known how it died.

“As an organisation we shall never authorise people to take such meat home,’’ he said. According to the law, it is also illegal to be in possession of parts of products of whales and dolphins. Thandeka Ngcobo, a resident, said it was the first time that she saw a whale up close and decided to also take some of the meat as others were taking it.

She said her family had consumed the meat and had no ill effects. Maryke Musson, executive director, from uShaka Sea World, said that according to the Marine Living Resources Act: Regulations for the Management of Boat Based Whale Watching and Protection of Turtles (2008), “no person shall, except on the authority of a permit - 3(1)(c) “be in possession of any part of, or a product made from, a whale or a dolphin”. Musson said a municipality or its appointed service provider may only remove a carcass off the beach upon approval by Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife.