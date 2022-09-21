Warning on ‘extortion mafia’ threat to KZN infrastructure projects

Durban - Some of the important infrastructure projects in KwaZulu-Natal are at risk of not taking off if the government does not step up the fight against formations demanding work on construction sites through extortion, the Bargaining Council for the Civil Engineering Industry (BCCEI) warned yesterday. Lindie Fourie, operations manager at the BCCEI, said while these cases were found in parts of South Africa, they were dominant in KwaZulu-Natal.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We have found that most cases of extortion are found in KZN,” she said yesterday. She expressed concern that projects involving water, sanitation and road construction – some of which arose after the April floods – could be compromised, making everyday life difficult for many. This comes after the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry last week expressed concern about the rising number of disruptions caused by business forums that targeted business operations and construction sites.

The chamber called for government to work with the private sector to deal with the challenges posed by the intimidation of businesses. KwaZulu-Natal Growth Coalition co-chairperson Moses Tembe said yesterday that it was important to ensure the safety of those working on projects. He said the Growth Coalition was working with the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the matter.

Story continues below Advertisement

“While we may be facing a series of challenges we must not lose sight of the successes that have been recorded since the reconstruction began. What we have noted is that since the reconstruction began after the July 2021 riots, when compared to other areas that were affected by the looting and vandalism, KwaZulu-Natal is doing better than others. “What we need to emphasise is that security for those working on the ground should be guaranteed,” Tembe emphasised. Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea) Department spokesperson Malusi Mchunu reiterated the government’s opposition to formations that operated through extortion and intimidation.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said that MEC Siboniso Duma’s earlier statement against such formations remained unchanged. The department said it had noted that in search of economic opportunities, some community members have organised themselves in lobby forums, business forums and groups that push for economic inclusion in projects across the sectors in the province. “The MEC for Etea notes that the pressure on households, industry, commerce and the pocket tends to be unbearable at times, hence groups tend to lose patience,” said Mchunu.

Story continues below Advertisement