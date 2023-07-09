Warning over cold snap, snow fall, strong winds for parts of KZN

Durban- The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for cold conditions for today and tomorrow in parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
This is due to the passage of an intense cold front which is expected to affect the eastern parts of the country today into Monday.
“The public/small stock farmers are advised that very cold conditions can be expected over the south-western parts of KZN today and over the western parts as well as the Midlands tomorrow.”
It added that disruptive snowfalls which may lead to icy roads resulting in traffic disruptions and isolated losses of vulnerable livestock and crops of some had been forecast over the south western parts of KZN today and tomorrow
In addition, a Yellow Level 2 warning has been issued for strong damaging winds.
Millions needed for eThekwini disaster recovery, more than 1000 houses have been assessed for damage
Weather Service says Durban 'tornado' was actually a landspout with wind gusts in excess of 100km/h
Climate change and recurring floods: Calls grow for KZN to develop an evacuation plan
Mop up begins after KZN storm: north of Durban hardest hit, residents injured, houses damaged
“This may lead to small vessels capsizing, difficulty in navigating for small vessels and localised disruption of small harbours/ports for a short period of time are expected along the coast of KZN from this afternoon into tomorrow.”
Rain has also been forecast for some parts of the province including in Durban, Richards Bay and Margate for today with a warning for disruptive rainfall which may lead to localised flooding is expected in the extreme north-eastern parts of KZN tomorrow.
Temperatures are expected to peak in the mid to high teens in most parts of the province today with only Richards Bay to reach 20°C.
Slight of moderate snow fall has been forecast for Kokstad, Underberg, Royal National Park and Giant’s Castle on Monday with maximum temperatures expected to peak at 9°C.