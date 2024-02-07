Warning over impact of water outages on schools

Durban - The DA in eThekwini has raised concerns about the negative impact that water outages in eThekwini Municipality are having on schools. The party said some schools in the city have had to close early because of water outages.

EThekwini is battling severe water issues that have left residents without water or intermittent supply and triggered protests. The Department of Water and Sanitation has also been forced to step in to help contain the crisis. In a statement, DA councillor Thabani Mthethwa said the water crisis has spilled over into the education sector. “Learners at a primary school, in Phoenix, and others in the area, have been forced to go home early today as there is no water.

“A circular to this effect has been shared, with the school confirming the pupils’ early release. “The DA also understands that this is becoming an ongoing problem and it’s starting to affect the learning programme in the affected schools,” said Mthethwa. He said eThekwini is already engaged in an ongoing human rights violation over the water crisis, and now schooling was being impacted.