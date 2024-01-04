Warning over rise in travel scams after holiday plans fail to take off

South Africans are encouraged to keep their wits about them when searching for travel packages and deals. Several cases of travel fraud have stood out as prime examples of how vulnerable South Africans can be caught in criminal activity.

In a recent case, a woman now referred to as the “holiday swindler”, was alleged to have defrauded as many as 2 500 would-be travellers. Commenting on this Christo Snyman, CEO of forensic investigative services company CS Forensics, said that travel fraud can be notoriously insidious. Despite the elaborate nature of these scams and the well-crafted façades used to cover them up, the age-old saying is right, “if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is”.

“The holiday swindler’s company touted luxury getaways, complete with first-class air tickets and five-star accommodation, to destinations such as the Maldives and Dubai. In many of the cases, former clients reported having paid for their trips and never having received booking confirmations. Some clients are owed as much as R68 000 for holidays that simply did not materialise,” says Snyman. In a similar recent case, travellers purchased direct flights to the Seychelles and the Maldives, which were later withdrawn by the airlines, however, the clients were never refunded. The travel bookings agency responsible for these bookings has subsequently shut its doors, leaving a long list of clients out of pocket for up to R230 000.

Snyman adds that CS Forensics recently investigated a case in which a travel agency was defrauded of an amount over R3 million. The agency in question became liable for the accumulative amount after two independent agents used the agency as an intermediary to book flights for their clients. In another unrelated case the complainant, who registered a criminal complaint against one of the same agents, is a high school principal who requested assistance with a group booking for 22 learners to travel to the US. The agent received two upfront payments from the school, however, the agent failed to make the necessary bookings. The agent was arrested and appeared in one of the Regional Courts in Cape Town on charges of theft and fraud, totalling R 683 880. The agent was released on R20 000 bail.

“In this as well as other examples lie important lessons for prospective travellers, the first of which regards the importance of conducting thorough research on a company before making use of their services as a travel agent. Reviews and customer testimonials on independent sites can go a long way in authenticating travel service providers,” says Snyman. He added that travellers should check that the agent is a member of credible bodies such as the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Association of South African Travel Agents , who represent over 90% of the South African travel industry.