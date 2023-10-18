Warnings of transnational crimes in maritime areas

Durban – Justice Minister Ronald Lamola told the Asian African Legal Consultation (AALCO) that the fight against transnational organised crime on the environment is important for sustainability of the environment for future generations. The organisation includes 47 countries including Egypt, India, Indonesia, China and Turkey and is considered to be a tangible outcome of the historic Bandung Conference, held in Indonesia, in April 1955.

Lamola, addressing AALCO’s 61st annual session in Indonesia on Tuesday, said the forum's efforts will be a valuable contribution towards advancing the African Agenda 2063, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and global human rights, peace, and security issues. “It is essential to acknowledge that AALCO Member States have a significant history of supporting decolonisation since the UN’s inception and have strived for its firm grounding in international law. “We call on all of us to help in the fight against Rhino poaching and sub-Saharan Africa being the hardest hit by this transnational crime.”

Lamola said the forum has a responsibility to shape the instrument that is being developed for cyberspace law as developing countries are the most affected by breaches in cybersecurity. Speaking on Monday, Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin emphasised the importance of Asian and African countries in AALCO. “AALCO must continue to maintain its solidarity and fight for the voices of Asian and African people in the formation of international law,” he said.