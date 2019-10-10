Four firefighting teams from Msunduzi, uMgungundlovu, and eThekwini municipalities and Working on Fire have been dispatched to tackle the fires that have spread to almost all parts of the large landfill site.
Msunduzi spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha said the teams had four water tankers, four plants, two dosers, one TLB and one excavator.
“The teams have developed a plan of working smartly. More ground was covered at night because of various reasons,” she said.
“We wish to inform everyone that we are working around the clock and we’ll send more information soon.