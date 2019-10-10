Waste pickers to be removed from Msunduzi dump









Durban - Msunduzi Municipality, government departments including Home Affairs and the police are looking at how to remove illegal waste pickers living at the municipal dump in Pietermaritzburg which has been burning since last week, releasing toxic fumes. Four firefighting teams from Msunduzi, uMgungundlovu, and eThekwini municipalities and Working on Fire have been dispatched to tackle the fires that have spread to almost all parts of the large landfill site. Msunduzi spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha said the teams had four water tankers, four plants, two dosers, one TLB and one excavator. “The teams have developed a plan of working smartly. More ground was covered at night because of various reasons,” she said. “We wish to inform everyone that we are working around the clock and we’ll send more information soon.

“Msunduzi would like to apologise to the communities around the areas and all people affected by this crisis, we are really working towards resolving the issue,” Mafumbatha said.

An aerial view of the Msunduzi landfill site that has been burning for more than five days. The blackened area shows where the fire has been extinguished, while firefighters are still dousing other areas. Picture: Msunduzi Municipality





However, some residents said the incident would not have happened in the first place “if the municipality managed the site better”.

“Now they (the municipality) are blaming the waste pickers and want to remove them from the site.

“It’s understandable that the waste pickers shouldn’t be living there, but they have also been assisting the municipality by clearing recyclable products without any charge,” said resident Davena Chetty.

She said the toxic fumes were still pungent in the hot, dry Pietermaritzburg air yesterday.

Many residents had been complaining about experiencing respiratory problems.

