New England landfill dump site in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal Picture: Bongani Mbatha/Africa News Agency(ANA)

Durban - A WASTE pickers co-operative, working on the Msunduzi Municipality’s New England Road landfill site, is contemplating abandoning it, saying the “chaos” there has created dangerous working conditions. A spokesperson for the Hlanganani Ma Africa co-operative, who declined to be named for safety concerns, said they met with officials managing the landfill site, on behalf of the municipality, to discuss the situation, and another meeting was scheduled for this week.

“We will know this coming week what is going to happen because we want to leave that site. We will see where we find work, but it is no longer possible for us to remain operating there,” she said.

“There are many people from Lesotho, who are proving to be a challenge for us.

“It is not even possible to estimate how many are there because they arrive every day. We are starting to suspect that some officials in the landfill site are facilitating their arrival.

“There are South Africans and Zimbabweans operating there, but the people from Lesotho are causing the biggest headaches,” she said.

“They attack us, they fight among each other, they stab each other.

“There is killing and everything is happening there. It is not safe to work there and we cannot continue like this.”

She said the biggest source of the problems was the establishment of shebeens at the site.

“There must be 10 or more shebeens located on the dump, and the forest close to the dump, and there is a lot of drug abuse.”

She said the landfill site and the area around it was so lawless that people were committing crimes and using it as a hideout.

“When the problem first started, we tried to raise it with the officials managing the landfill site, but they did nothing about it,” she said.

