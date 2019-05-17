Refuse bags remain uncollected in Manor Gardens.

DURBAN - Despite the municipal workers’ strike being called off, Durban residents still have to contend with piles of rubbish bags littering suburbs. Last week, the city announced that employees of the water and sanitation department as well as Durban Solid Waste (DSW) had gone back to work following an agreement reached between unions and the city.

However, residents in several areas including Yellowwood Park, Glenwood, the upper Highway and surrounds, have complained about rubbish not being collected from their streets.

In Chatsworth, a road was closed after the local dump site reached capacity.

Crossmoor Community Policing Forum chairperson Zain Kassim said residents had to take their own rubbish to the dump site in Sunset Avenue due to the strike.

Once the site had reached capacity, some residents began dumping rubbisbh on the road.

Kassim said the road had become infested with flies and maggots. Yesterday a team from DSW had come to clean and sanitise the road. “There is still a stench lingering in the area,” he said.

Ward councillor Mmabatho Tembe, for areas of Glenwood and Umbilo, said she had been inundated with calls from residents about their rubbish not being collected.

“I have received many complaints and I have sent road names to the area manager. Some roads have already been cleaned,” Tembe said.

In Gillitts, a resident said rubbish had not been collected for the past two weeks.

“More than 200 bags, not to mention the many private residences where homeowners have to stash the stinking rubbish. DSW ignores enquiries from the paying public,” the resident said.

EThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said that due to the high number of issues reported by residents to the city, it might take time for all matters to be resolved.

“The entire workforce has returned to work as of May 7. DSW is working tirelessly to clear the backlog and assures everyone that all the areas and the city as a whole will be attended to. The residents’ concerns have been noted,” he said.

Mayisela said the city apologised for the inconvenience.

