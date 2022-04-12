WATCH: 3 rescued after vehicle fails to cross KZN river during heavy rains

After a vehicle crossing the Nonoti river in Stanger got into difficulty and became submerged during heavy rains across KZN, two residents attempted to assist the driver but also got into difficulty and needed assistance on Monday. This comes after a woman was swept away while attempting to to cross a low-lying bridge over the same river earlier in the day.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said Medical Search and Rescue teams responded to a second incident on the Nonoti River near Stanger. “A vehicle attempting to cross the river was overcome by flood waters and became partially submerged. Two local men swam out to assist the driver, but all three men became trapped by the rising waters,” he said. Meyrick said IPSS Medical Search and Rescue, along with members from KwaDukuza Municipality Fire Department, paddled out to bring the three men to safety.

“Rescue teams were then able to recover the vehicle,” he said. IPSS thanked the KDM Fire Department, the farmers and the KDM traffic chief for assistance on the scene. Earlier today, The Mercury reported that rescuers were unable to search for a woman who was washed off a low-lying bridge while trying to cross the river.

Meyrick said reports from the scene indicated that the woman was attempting to cross the Nonoti River at the Stanger quarry low-level bridge when she was washed off it and disappeared in the water. The woman had not been found by the time of publication.

