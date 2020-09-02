WATCH: 35 arrested, vehicles impounded after Durban artists stage protest on busy N3 highway

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban – Police have arrested 35 people following a protest by Durban artists on the N3 highway in Durban this morning. Metro Police spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said 35 people were arrested while six vehicles, including two trucks, were impounded. He added the arrests were effected by Metro Police specialised units and the roadway had since been opened to traffic. Earlier in the day, the protest brought traffic to a standstill along the N3 east and westbound in the vicinity of the EB Cloete Interchange.

The protest was arranged by a group of Durban artists who wanted to bring attention to the impact the national lockdown had had on their industry.

The group set up a stage on the national highway and hosted a mini concert.

They say the lockdown regulations and the limitation of people at venues was having an impact on their pockets.

Armed with placards, the group demanded to be taken seriously by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Lockdown was implemented in SA earlier this year and has seen a number of industries suffer major losses.

Despite the downgrades over the months, artists say they were still having to cut back as regulations did not allow for larger gatherings.

As per level 2 regulations, nightclubs remain closed while pubs and bars, under restricted guidelines, are open for business.

The Mercury