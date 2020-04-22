WATCH: 89 police officers arrested for selling booze confiscated during lockdown raids

Cele was in Durban on Wednesday to observe lockdown operations in the city.

Speaking at a media briefing, Cele said one of the challenges that they have faced has been effecting arrests on security forces, government officials and some public office bearers, specifically councillors and police officers. Durban - Police Minister, Bheki Cele, has had to crack the whip on his own officers after 89 policemen were arrested for allegedly re-selling confiscated alcohol during the lockdown.





"To date, we have arrested 131 members of the security forces, government officials and some public office bearers, specifically councillors. In the latest incident, two sergeants from Gauteng were arrested for demanding a bribe from a businessman who had contravened the lockdown regulations. The promised him that they would destroy the docket if he paid them R12 000."





"The members we have arrested face a variety of charges relating to the prohibition of the selling of liquor during the lockdown where some were caught drinking, some buying and selling liquor, some for corruption and defeating the ends of justice, some for organising gatherings in contravention of the regulations with some even going as far as allegedly staging break-ins in the Western Cape just to go and steal alcohol from closed liquor outlets," he said.





Cele also paid tribute to five members of the security forces who have lost their lives during the lock down.





He said on Tuesday, a female detective sergeant in Gauteng was shot and killed.





"A member of the SANDF lost his life at a roadblock after a truck driver lost control and crashed onto the embankment, landing on the soldier who was declared dead oat the scene. Another soldier also lost his life in an accident in Mpumalanga over the weekend, while two SAPS members were buried in Limpopo and the Northern Cape respectively after they were both killed in the line of lockdown duty," he said.



