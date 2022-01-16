WATCH: All schools will open despite 186 schools damaged by recent storms, says KZN Department of Education

Durban - KZN Department of Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu says he is confident that all schools will be ready to open this week. Teachers are returning to school on Monday, two days ahead of pupils who will return on Wednesday.

Speaking during an update on school readiness on Friday, Mshengu said: “All of our over 6000 schools in the province will be ready on the effective schooling day of the 19th. We have done so much work to prepare our schools so that we are able to make sure that on the first day, it is the first day of effective teaching and learning,” said Mshengu. He added that the department was focusing on a number of issues including storm-damaged schools. “We started preparations as early as last year and obviously we are at a stage where we are tying up loose ends but we are quite confident that on the 17th and 19th respectively all our schools will be ready to receive educators as well as the learners,” he said

Mshengu said since December, KZN has been experiencing inclement weather. .“There are 186 schools that have been affected, 90 of them require serious attention in terms of deployment of mobile classrooms because a number of their classrooms have been affected.” Mshengu said the department is working hard to make the provision of mobile classrooms to those schools. “But because of the rotational system, which will follow again as we reopen our schools, we're not anticipating that there will be any school that will not open because (probably), mobile classrooms have not arrived,” he said. The MEC said another area of focus has been the placement of teachers.

“We will continue to have 90 000 educators in the system, there is no one that will be retrenched.” “Of the educators appointed on contract last year, 643 have been given permanent appointments. We also advertised 2600 promotional posts for department heads, principals and deputy principals. Over 2400 have been filled and we will be finalising the remainder at least by the first week of February.”