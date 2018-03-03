The month-end weekend rush in the Durban CBD, was brought to a standstill on Saturday, with the appearance of a 2.2 metre black mamba.

Snake expert Jason Arnold of Universal Reptiles, was called in after the snake crawled under a car at the corner of Dr Yusuf Dadoo (Broad) Street and Dr Pixley KaSeme (Smith) Streets.

Watch: Jason Arnold of Universal Reptiles pull out this 2m black mamba from under the bonnet of a car.

Police were called in to cordon off the area as Arnold looked for the snake.

“I was scared that when I started searching for the snake and it no longer felt safe in the car it would dart out into the crowd,” said Arnold.

However, even after he “stuck my head under the car”, the snake was nowhere to be found.

The car was then towed to the owners home in Newlands West as “the snake might feel safe enough in a quiet place to come out.”

Once the car was offloaded from the flatbed, Arnold opened the bonnet and found the mamba coiled around the cables.

He coaxed it out safely and bagged it, much to the relief of the vehicle owner. “It looks to be about 3-year-old. I will be releasing it in a natural bushy area away from human habitation,” said Arnold.

The Mercury