A screengrab of the attack which was caught on camera.

Durban - The Bluff and Wentworth communities are searching for a man who was caught on camera, assaulting two people in Tara Road at the weekend. In a video, which has since been shared more than 1000 times, three people are seeing walking out of a meat shop situated on Tara Road.

They are seen carrying packets. As they get to the other side of the road, a man, wearing a light blue T-shirt, is seeing kicking one of the people - a woman - to the ground.

He is then seen attacking another man before casually walking away.

According to the poster, the man "randomly attacked one of his staff, a customer and a young woman, totally unprovoked."

The incident took place outside Bluff Meat Supply at 12:36pm on Saturday.

The poster has since called for people to come contact him if they are able to identify the man in the light blue T-shirt.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, condemned the attack. However, he said no case had been reported.

The post has since gained much attention on social media, amassing more than 170 comments with residents expressing their shock and disgust at the 59 second long video. There are allegations that the man is not mentally stable.

Mandy Kruger: "I use this road to get home. It is so dangerous when people jump from behind cars into the road. Many times there are fights in the road. Taxis blocking the roads and taking chances. Safety measures are needed here."

Ruksana Ally: "Wonder if they know each other? He needs to face the law."

Louise Moonsamy: "Omg there's no excuse for his behaviour. Mental or not. People don't go around kicking and assaulting strangers. Even if he's mental then he shouldn't be let out in public. The woman accompanying him should also be arrested."

The Mercury